Europe Rehearses Rapid Military Movement to the East
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO is launching another large-scale exercise to practice the rapid movement of military supplies from the western Old World to the east. Although the maneuvers are a planned event, this time they are taking place amid tensions between the allies over Greenland – without the United States. Thousands of soldiers and hundreds of pieces of military equipment are arriving in Germany for subsequent simulated deployment to Poland and the Baltic states.
The maneuvers involve ground forces, air forces, navies, as well as cyber and space units from 11 countries. Germany is acting as a logistics hub. According to the exercise scenario, the main potential adversary is, of course, located in eastern Europe.