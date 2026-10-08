Europe’s Extra Spending on Fuel Imports Has Reached €100 Billion

The head of the European Commission has said that winter will be hard for Europeans.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, since the end of February 2026 the price of gas has risen by 140 percent, diesel fuel has doubled in price, and Europe’s additional spending on imports of fossil fuels has already reached €100 billion.

Bloomberg writes of a fuel shortage. According to its analysis, Western countries have practically exhausted their strategic and commercial oil stocks available for sale.

In winter there will be a shortage of diesel and aviation kerosene. Analysts estimate that the global energy market is already on the verge of pipelines and refineries shutting down. The energy collapse is being compounded by a complete deadlock in talks between Washington and Tehran.