Can ordinary families keep warm with “European values” when gas bills become unaffordable?

As the heating season begins, households across Europe are tightening their belts. Gas prices have already surged by 140%. In Lithuania, even firewood is becoming unaffordable, while in Poland residents may have to pay for heat—even with their radiators switched off.

Europe is bracing for its most expensive winter yet. Can families cope as heating bills soar? And what will solidarity really cost if gas storage is running low and the harshest cold is still ahead?

The head of the European Commission took to the podium looking, it seemed, like someone who had just checked Europe’s shared wallet and found nothing but last month’s bills. The message to people across the continent was official—and stripped of any comforting language: prepare for a “difficult winter.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission:

“Businesses are under severe pressure, and people are struggling to pay their bills. The situation could certainly worsen as winter approaches. We must act immediately to protect those most in need and ensure that, when we emerge from this crisis, we are stronger than when we entered it. We must address the structural problems at the root of this crisis.”

But you don’t have to be the head of the European Commission to see the scale of what may be coming. Just look at the prices at a European petrol station. Since the end of February, gas prices have jumped by 140%. Diesel—the fuel that keeps Europe’s supply chains moving—has doubled in price. In a scramble to buy fuel from alternative suppliers and make up for the shortfall, Europe has spent an additional €100 billion on imports.

Obidulla Jabar, driver, United Kingdom:

“When I buy fuel, I have to think about what else I’ll need to spend money on. I used to spend, say, $79 to fill up. Now it costs me $119 to travel the same distance. I still have other expenses to cover, and rising fuel prices are causing me a lot of problems.”

Europe is entering the heating season with storage levels near record lows. Gas reserves are just 72% full—the lowest level for this time of year since records began, *The Economist* reports. In previous years, the average was around 88%. That 16-point gap is the chasm into which Europe’s winter comfort is disappearing.

Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, is heading into the season with storage sites only 57% full. Analysts are cautiously hoping for one thing: an unusually mild winter.

Dan Jørgensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing:

“This year, we have already paid more than €100 billion extra for energy, without receiving a single additional molecule of gas or oil. That clearly shows how damaging and unsustainable our dependence on energy sources from other parts of the world is.”

Vilnius has spent years striving for energy independence—and now appears to be heading into the most expensive winter in its history. Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council has already delivered the bad news: heating is expected to cost at least a quarter more this season. Biofuel is unlikely to offer much relief.

Firewood in Lithuania has risen in price by 40%. In a rare turn of events, logs are becoming a luxury. And in neighbouring Poland, new rules for calculating heating costs in apartment buildings take effect on January 1. They are unlikely to benefit ordinary residents: people may have to pay a minimum charge for heat even if their radiators are completely turned off.

Moldova is following the same trend. Gas tariffs for household consumers have risen by nearly a third. In a country where utility bills already take up a large share of people’s incomes, paying them is becoming a struggle for survival.

Winter isn’t merely coming. It is already showing up in the reports—and in the dwindling reserves. In the months ahead, Europeans may have little to warm them but the latest news about “European values,” read by candlelight. Electricity, after all, is taking a painful bite out of household budgets.