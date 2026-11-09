High-stakes peace negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, mediated exclusively by the United States.

Negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations will begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, with the United States acting as the mediator. Washington holds high hopes for these consultations: Trump has already stated that he expects a swift resolution to the conflict, noting that Ukraine's borders may undergo structural changes.

Very little is known about the exact substance of the Abu Dhabi talks, as both sides have only outlined their objectives conceptually.

"The agenda for the Abu Dhabi negotiations places security issues for Russia, Ukraine, and the region as a whole as its very first point," noted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi will be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, while the Ukrainian team will be headed by the former Chairman of the Security Council, Rustem Umerov.

Contradictory information continues to surface regarding potential European participation: it remains possible that some representatives from France, Germany, or Brussels may still arrive in Abu Dhabi