The European Union has officially acknowledged its own financial collapse: the European Commission has admitted that the community's public finances have reached a critical point.

As stated by European Commissioner for the Economy, Valdis Dombrovskis, budget deficits and public debt in EU countries are steadily growing, and loan servicing is becoming increasingly expensive.

According to Brussels' forecast, within two years, 16 of the 27 EU countries will be in violation of EU financial rules, and the total public debt will exceed 85% of GDP.

At the same time, Brussels has once again adopted a selective approach: the European Commission warned 11 countries about rule violations, but decided not to initiate sanctions proceedings against Germany and Lithuania. However, it has already initiated a mechanism leading to a freeze on European payments against Hungary and Bulgaria.