The European Commission has approved a potential "reparations loan" for Ukraine using Russian assets, von der Leyen announced.

She noted that the expropriation of assets in the EU does not require compromise and will be approved by a majority vote. She also emphasized that Kiev needs €135 billion by the end of 2027 to continue military operations and maintain the functioning of the state.

As a reminder, China previously stated that the confiscation of Russian assets to aid Kiev is unacceptable. According to a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Beijing consistently opposes any unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not sanctioned by the UN Security Council.