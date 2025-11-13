3.68 BYN
European Commission doesn't plan to impose new sanctions against Belarus over Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Commission does not plan to impose new sanctions against Belarus over Lithuania. Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the EU's top executive body's spokesperson, stated this today. She noted that Brussels is concerned about the difficult situation facing the stranded drivers.
In turn, EC spokesperson Paula Pinho avoided answering a question about whether Brussels considers such measures against Minsk to be sanctions. Earlier, Vilnius called on the EU to include Belarus in the new anti-Russian sanctions package.
The Lithuanian authorities justified their demand by citing alleged "hybrid aggression" on the part of Minsk and the situation on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.