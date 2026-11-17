In its autumn economic forecast, the European Commission operates on the assumption that the conflict in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia will persist until the end of 2028, TASS reports.

"The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine remain highly uncertain and depend on how the situation develops. The central scenario assumes that geopolitical tensions in the region and sanctions against Russia will remain in place throughout the entire forecast horizon [until the end of 2028]," the document states.

In the European Commission’s forecasts, the "central scenario" serves as the foundation for all its economic analysis regarding developments within the European Union and globally over the next two years. This scenario, in turn, forms the basis for the Commission's decision-making. This statement is not a component of the forecast itself, but rather part of the set of underlying conditions upon which the forecast is built.