Brussels expects the number of Ukrainian migrants in EU countries to decrease significantly within two years. According to recent calculations by Brussels, the number of Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection status will be reduced from 4.4 million to 3.9 million by the end of 2028. This means that the number of recipients of benefits and protection will decrease by approximately half a million.

However, European officials note that the decline in statistics does not necessarily mean that all these people will return to their homeland. Some may change their residence status or move to other countries.

It is noteworthy that Brussels' forecast itself is officially based on a scenario of continued conflict and the maintenance of sanctions against Russia until at least the end of 2028.