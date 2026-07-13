European Commission Prepares Bill to Restrict Children's Access to Social Media
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Commission is preparing a bill to restrict children's access to social media, according to the Report bureau.
According to Ursula von der Leyen, European teenagers spend up to six hours a day online. Two-thirds of minors face serious psychological problems due to addictive algorithms.
Brussels is betting on total digital control. A special age verification app is planned for verification. The corresponding bill will be presented immediately after the summer recess of EU institutions.