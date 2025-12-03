Ursula von der Leyen has proposed a plan to use frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan—a loan that Kiev will only repay after receiving an indemnity from Russia, in other words, it will most likely never repay.

It's noteworthy that the EU's main focus in the project was not resolving legal difficulties in relations with Moscow, but rather combating dissent within its own ranks. Firstly, decisions to confiscate funds can now be made by majority vote rather than unanimously—meaning doubters will be ignored. Secondly, the European Union prohibits the application of foreign court decisions on Russian funds within its territory. The Belgians, who are the main opponents of the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine, are in a panic.

Maxime Prévost, Belgian Foreign Minister:

"We have the disappointing feeling that we haven't been heard. Our concerns are being ignored. The texts the Commission presented exacerbate our fears. It is unacceptable to use this money and leave us alone to face the risks. Belgium would like to avoid potentially catastrophic consequences for an EU member state that asks for solidarity but doesn't receive it in return!"