Less focus on polar bears, more on hard power. According to Reuters, the European Commission has unveiled a new Arctic strategy for the bloc, in which environmental concerns take a back seat to the primary objective of geopolitical confrontation.

Brussels has announced a policy of integration with NATO to enhance military mobility in the region. The document outlines plans to facilitate the rapid, large-scale deployment of troops, as well as the modernization of ports and airfields to accommodate military hardware in harsh polar conditions.

Particular emphasis is placed on addressing the EU’s lag in icebreaker capabilities; the Union intends to initiate joint procurement of polar-class vessels.

Notably, EU foreign policy chief Kallas previously stated explicitly that the core goal of the new doctrine is to halt Russia and China’s progress toward dominating the Northern Sea Route.