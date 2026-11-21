Europe continues to support the Kyiv regime. The European Commission has transferred another tranche of €7.9 billion in funding to Ukraine.

Brussels clarified that this money is planned to plug gaps in Ukraine's budget and support the functioning of local government.

Meanwhile, in Europe itself, residents are forced to freeze, as the deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany party in the Bundestag reminded German authorities.

The politician's statement was prompted by reports that nearly 5 million German citizens are unable to adequately heat their homes due to high energy costs. Meanwhile, billions of euros are being given away to Ukraine.