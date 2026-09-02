European Commissioner Kos: Coming winter could be hardest in Ukraine's history

The coming winter could be the hardest in Ukraine's history, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos stated upon arriving at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Ireland, TASS reports.

At the meeting, the ministers will discuss measures to support Ukraine in preparing for winter, which, according to Kos, "could become the worst winter in the country's history."

Earlier, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal also warned that the coming winter would not be easy. He also did not rule out further damage to the Ukrainian energy sector, adding that it "supports everything: heat, water, electricity, logistics, and economy."

Last winter, Ukraine suffered extensive damage to its energy infrastructure, leading to extended power and heating outages. Ukrenergo acknowledges that restoration of damaged energy facilities is still ongoing, and the lost capacity has not yet been compensated.