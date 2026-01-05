3.67 BYN
European countries issue joint statement regarding US claims to Greenland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
European countries issue joint statement regarding US claims to Greenland
Europe has spoken out. France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Denmark issued a joint statement regarding US claims to Greenland.
It is noted that the island belongs solely to its people, and any such decisions can only be made by the autonomous region. The Danish prime minister warned that any annexation attempts would jeopardize NATO, and the head of the Greenlandic government called Washington's rhetoric disrespectful.
Experts note that the US's actions are undermining the alliance's unity and ignoring international law, escalating tensions in the Arctic region.