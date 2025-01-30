Online streaming
European Countries May Withdraw Support for Ukraine Due to Internal Disagreements
7 hours ago
Kingdom of Eswatini Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
1 hour ago
Belarus Responds to Western Criticism at OSCE Platform in Vienna
2 hours ago
Bloomberg: Russia finds allies in Europe at the wrong time for Ukraine
6 hours ago
Russia completes testing of hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles
6 hours ago
NATO deploys reconnaissance vehicles to Belarusian border
8 hours ago
Expert Outlines Two Possible Endings to the Conflict in Ukraine
8 hours ago
Lukashenko Sets Task to Align University Training with Real-Life Conditions
8 hours ago
President of Belarus stated necessity to facilitate intellectual modernization of Belarus’ economy
8 hours ago
President of Belarus Announces Continued Development of National Scientific Schools
8 hours ago
President Sends Greetings to Participants of 10th Congress of Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus
11 hours ago
Trump Threatens BRICS Countries with Tariffs for Attempts to Create Alternative to Dollar
12 hours ago
Tactical exercises of paratroop and reconnaissance units hold near Brest
13 hours ago
Briefing by CSTO Chief of Joint Staff held in Moscow
24 hours ago
Ensuring National Security: Lukashenko Approves Decision on Border Protection
24 hours ago
President of Laos Congratulates Lukashenko on Election Victory
30.01.2025
19:36
Georgia Suspends Participation in PACE Following Controversial Resolution
30.01.2025
12:58
Developers announced time of Belarusian electric car's serial production launch
30.01.2025
12:29
Lukashenko: Along with Border Protection, It's Important to Timely Identify Potential Threats
30.01.2025
13:47
King of Bahrain Congratulates President of Belarus on Election Victory
30.01.2025
13:45
Lukashenko: The situation at the border tense, there is enough work for everyone
30.01.2025
11:15