US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard dismissed claims that Russia is planning an invasion of Europe as false. According to her, "warmongers representing the 'deep state' are using their propaganda media to undermine President Trump's peace efforts."

Meanwhile, claims of Russia's readiness to intervene have become grounds for the EU to sharply increase military spending. The British newspaper, the Financial Times, writes that frightening itself with war could turn Europe into a battlefield. The newspaper cites quotes from many European military and politicians who claim that the Old World is facing a major war—like the one waged by "our fathers and grandfathers." Sober analysis of threats in Europe has been replaced by frightening mantras; in such a situation, war could become a self-fulfilling prophecy, writes the Financial Times.