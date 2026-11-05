The protracted conflict in Europe is forcing the Western expert community to take a sober look at geopolitical realities.

Resetting the continent's security architecture, recognizing widespread fatigue with sanctions and military confrontation, and the need to create a multipolar world—these were the main themes discussed behind the scenes.

Statements by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the need to unite efforts for long-term peace in Eurasia resonated strongly with the foreign guests at the Minsk Conference.

Politicians, diplomats, and businessmen note that Europe is growing increasingly fatigued by the Ukrainian crisis.

Dr. Thomas Greminger, Executive Director of the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (Switzerland):

"I reckon European security is in a profound crisis. A war is raging in the heart of Europe, and it's now entering its fifth year. Dialogue must be promoted, above all, to end this war in a way that key stakeholders perceive as just. I believe this would create the conditions for beginning to restore the European security order. This is urgently needed because we see tensions everywhere, we see risks, including the risk of unintended escalation. Therefore, I welcome platforms for dialogue and I welcome your President's call to stop the war. I also found his call for Helsinki to promote a multipolar world interesting. Why not? But for this, again, the political conditions must be created. It is absolutely impossible, you know, to relaunch the 'Helsinki 2.0' process while the war continues."