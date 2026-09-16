The European Union has paid a record €90 billion extra for energy imports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this, citing the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and rising logistics costs.

The EU is also facing a critical trade deficit with China. Summer heat is among the contributing factors; key rivers—the Rhine, Danube, and Elbe—have seen water levels drop, effectively halting river shipping. French farmers alone require billions of euros simply to cover losses caused by the climate.