The European Union has faced the strongest demographic crisis. According to Eurostat data, the total fertility rate in the community has collapsed to 1.34 children per woman.

The Old World is close to the point of no return, since for stable population reproduction without taking migration into account the indicator must be no less than 2.1. Moreover, in some regions of a number of countries the birth rate is even lower than one child per woman. Such a catastrophic decline has been recorded in 16 provinces of Spain, 7 voivodeships of Poland, 5 regions of Italy, as well as in Greece, Germany and Lithuania.

Indigenous Europe is rapidly dying out against the background of sky-high inflation, the housing crisis and the total uncertainty of young people about tomorrow.