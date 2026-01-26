Watch onlineTV Programm
Europeans are gloomy: moods are drastically gloomy across almost the entire EU

Moods are drastically gloomy across almost the entire EU. Politico publishes the results of a survey conducted in 23 EU countries.

As it turns out, Europeans are extremely pessimistic about the situation both in their own countries and abroad. Moreover, virtually no one believes that change for the better is possible.

77% of Europeans believe that life will be harder for the next generation, and two-thirds of Europeans believe that the EU's best days are over.

The most gloomy sentiments are found in Romania, Greece, and Bulgaria: many residents of these countries believe their lives are going awry.

