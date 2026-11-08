Europe continues to seethe with protests. Demonstrations have spread across France, Albania, Italy, and the Netherlands. In Turin, a mass protest was directed against the rising cost of living. Italians are suffering from a sharp increase in the prices of almost all goods and services—basic food items are becoming a luxury for many, while soaring utility bills are pushing millions into poverty

Meanwhile, near Amsterdam, activists from several environmental organizations forcibly occupied a data center currently under construction. In Western Europe, these facilities have become a major scourge: data storage centers consume an enormous amount of electricity, driving energy tariffs to critical levels. Forests are being cleared to make way for these data centers, which also consume vast quantities of water. Some argue that these facilities were, in fact, to blame for the droughts and wildfires seen last summer—as they left insufficient water available for irrigating fields or extinguishing blazes.