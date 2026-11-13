According to a recent survey, less than half of respondents – just 49% – believe the continent can defend itself without US assistance. The lowest level of confidence was recorded in Latvia, where only 38% of citizens believe in their own capabilities.

However, these concerns are not without reason. Washington is indeed scaling back its military support for Europe. Earlier, the head of the Pentagon announced that the era of EU defense subsidies is ending, and a significant portion of the American contingent will be withdrawn from the region altogether.