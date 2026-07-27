The majority of residents of Germany, Poland, and the UK believe that in the event of a real military conflict, their militaries would be unable to defend their countries.

Despite the militarization policies of their governments, Europeans do not believe in the strength of their national armies.

According to local opinion polls, the majority of residents of Germany, Poland, and the UK believe that in the event of a real military conflict, their militaries would be unable to defend their countries.

In Germany, this figure is 70%, while in Poland and the UK, it is 57% and 53%, respectively.