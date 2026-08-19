Europe's last summer ski resort closed due to abnormal heat

Due to abnormal heat, the ski season on the Stelvio Glacier in the Italian Alps has ended early. During the day, the air warms up so much that it doesn't cool down enough overnight for the glacier to regenerate. Skiing is dangerous in such conditions.

French ski resorts closed even earlier. The country has broken its all-time record for hottest days, with 50 such days recorded.

Experts estimate that these weather surprises could cost France €10-15 billion.