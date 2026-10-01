Europe's Summer Heatwave Resulted in Losses of €130 Billion

The summer heat took a heavy toll on the European economy, costing €130 billion according to the Allianz international insurance group.

European businesses faced record costs due to a critical drop in labor productivity, logistical disruptions, and a sharp decline in river water levels.

Italy was the hardest hit by the record-breaking temperatures, suffering losses of €28 billion. Germany followed with losses of €25 billion, while France rounded out the top three most affected nations, with its economy shrinking by €20 billion.