The European economy is sinking ever deeper into a debt trap.

According to a new forecast from the European Commission, public debt will exceed 91% of GDP by 2028. At the same time, budget deficits are also rising; across the EU, the average figure will approach 4%—well above the standard threshold.

Brussels attributes this to a sharp increase in spending on defense and aid for migrants, as well as the rising cost of borrowing. Furthermore, public coffers are under heavy pressure from high energy prices—exacerbated by the crisis in the Middle East—along with the impact of sanctions and support for Ukraine.

For years, Europe has covered these expenses through borrowing, and now it faces the burden of paying substantial interest. As a result, within just two years, more than half of the European Union’s member states will be grappling with critical budget deficits. Among the most heavily indebted nations are France, Belgium, and Poland.