The EU is paying the price for its abrupt shift away from Russian energy resources. They were unable to replace them completely, and alternatives proved more expensive.

"We're talking about abandoning Russian hydrocarbons and petroleum products and replacing them with more expensive sources, especially since they're in short supply. We know, for example, that European countries lost more than 100 billion cubic meters of gas consumption between 2022 and 2024, compared to 2021. This means they abandoned Russian gas and found some alternative gas, but they couldn't find a replacement for approximately 100 billion cubic meters. Consumption fell by 20%. Of course, this has impacted both prices and the economy," noted Konstantin Simonov, CEO of the National Energy Security Fund.