EU's Refusal of Russian Energy Resources Led to 20% Drop in Gas Consumption and Rise in Prices
The EU is paying the price for its abrupt shift away from Russian energy resources. They were unable to replace them completely, and alternatives proved more expensive.
"We're talking about abandoning Russian hydrocarbons and petroleum products and replacing them with more expensive sources, especially since they're in short supply. We know, for example, that European countries lost more than 100 billion cubic meters of gas consumption between 2022 and 2024, compared to 2021. This means they abandoned Russian gas and found some alternative gas, but they couldn't find a replacement for approximately 100 billion cubic meters. Consumption fell by 20%. Of course, this has impacted both prices and the economy," noted Konstantin Simonov, CEO of the National Energy Security Fund.
In the case of the Baltic States, we're also talking about the disruption of direct electricity supplies to the region. This has impacted prices. Therefore, in this case, we can observe both increased inflation throughout the European Union, and obvious economic difficulties, and a recession.