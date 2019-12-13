The special operation by Russian troops in Ukraine continues. So far, the Ukrainian army has lost 12,000 people killed and wounded, and 800 have been taken prisoners. More than 2,200 military installations, over 100 aircraft and 230 tanks have been destroyed. In the morning another airfield of the Air Force in Starokonstantinov was brought out of action. Three radar stations and a S-300 missile system were destroyed. The LNR and DNR troops have established control over 11 Ukrainian settlements.

Humanitarian corridors

The Russian army is trying to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns. This is being obstructed by nationalists from volunteer battalions: they are completely out of the control of official Kiev and do not obey either civilian or military authorities. The day before, the Azov battalion in Mariupol disrupted the evacuation of the population from the city. Today, the humanitarian corridor is finally operational, but provocations by the besiegers are possible: nevertheless, buses have already left to pick up the townspeople.

The evacuation from Volnovakha has not started due to the militants' fault. The Ukrainian volunteers violate all laws: in particular, they mock and even torture prisoners, and the relevant footage is posted on the Internet. Even Western journalists, who are sympathetic to the Ukrainians, believe that Kiev will now find it difficult to sue Russia in international courts. A witch hunt continues in the country: the day before, MP Kireyev was killed for his allegedly pro-Russian stance. Today the Kononovich brothers, activists of the Belarusian community in Ukraine, were arrested.

Clashes continue

Meanwhile, in the east of the country, battles are being fought all along the line of contact between Ukrainian, DNR and LNR troops. The Ukrainian armed forces are retreating, suffering sensitive losses.

Donbass shelling continues

The Ukrainian forces continue shelling civilian facilities. They have destroyed around 530 residential buildings and 210 civilian infrastructure facilities. Twenty-six civilians have been killed and more than 120 injured, including children.

There have been reports that the Russian side has found traces of military development at the Chernobyl plant, and it is being investigated whether this involves a nuclear bomb or just a so-called dirty bomb. In February, Vladimir Zelensky said that his country might refuse to comply with the Budapest Memorandum, hinting that the President had ambitions to acquire a nuclear bomb.



