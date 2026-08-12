“Everyone Wants Me To”: Trump Openly Eyes a Third Term as the 22nd Amendment Stands Guard

Donald Trump is not one for subtlety, and on this particular point he didn’t bother pretending otherwise. Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, the president declared that he would like to run for a third term in the White House.

“I would like to run,” he said, “but the law is very strict.” Then came the characteristic flourish: in his view, “everyone wants” him to do it.

Under the 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, no one may be elected president more than twice. Trump’s second term is scheduled to end in January 2029. That is the formal barrier. The political reality is messier. Trump has floated the idea of a third term more than once, treating the constitutional limit less as an iron law and more as an inconvenience that future events might somehow overcome.

He returned to the presidency after defeating Kamala Harris in November 2024, having previously held the office from 2017 to 2021. The pattern is familiar: a politician who treats institutions as negotiable when they constrain him, and sacred when they protect him. Trump is simply more candid about it than most.

Whether this latest remark is serious ambition, pure provocation, or both remains to be seen. What is clear is that the man currently sitting in the Oval Office has no interest in pretending the two-term tradition is beyond question. The Constitution still says otherwise. Trump, as usual, is already looking past it.