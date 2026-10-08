An 87-Year-Old Woman Who Became a Symbol of the Protests in Spain Has Died in Hospital

An 87-year-old woman who became a symbol of the protests in Spain against unfair housing policy has died in hospital.

She had earlier been ruthlessly evicted from the flat where she had lived for more than 70 years. Her pension was simply not enough to pay the rent, which had soared.

The outrageous case became the last drop of the Spaniards’ patience. The country is in a catastrophic social crisis. For weeks now, several thousand Spaniards have been demanding that people be protected from evictions and from unbearable housing prices.

The result is mass protests across the country: in Madrid alone, thousands took to the streets.

True to every canon of Western democracy, the security forces were set on peaceful people — batons, water cannon and tear gas were used.

Housing prices in Madrid and Barcelona have indeed, in recent years, moved beyond what people can afford, and demand for affordable housing exceeds supply by more than 700,000 units.

According to an analysis of the data, already in 2025 residents of the country were spending on average 50 percent of their salary on rent — the highest figure in the history of observations.

The situation continues to worsen. More than 44 percent of young people aged 26 to 34 are deprived of a future and forced to live with their parents in Spain.