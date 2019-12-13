Eurasian Economic Forum takes place in Bishkek

The Eurasian Economic Union has every chance to become a geopolitical pole and dominate the global changes. These statements can be heard today on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek. The forum is hosted by capital of Kyrgyzstan, which presides ove the EAEU this year.



All the countries of the Eurasian Five have felt the impact of sanctions. But the sanctions did not affect the goal and objectives of the union. And the change in the geopolitical picture of the world further emphasizes the importance of economic integration. The mutual trade in the EAEU is growing, and the trade flows are being reoriented. The union is capable of transforming itself into a major subject of the world economy.



Today, the main task for the Union of Five in the context of sanctions is to reach a new level of industrial and agro-industrial development, import substitution and the establishment of cooperative ties. Humanitarian aspects of cooperation are also on the agenda of the forum. In particular, today it was proposed to create a film academy in the Union and to found a Eurasian "Oscar".

