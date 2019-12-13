PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Issues of NATO's legacy and the victims of Alliance's policy unexpectedly raised in European Parliament

Crimes against humanity in the name of so-called "democracy. The European Parliament was told about the victims of NATO policy. MEP from Ireland openly declared that she voted against the resolution recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. Clare Daly noted: "The time is right. A few weeks ago it was the 11th anniversary of the murder of the Libyan leader, Muammar al-Qaddafi, in the NATO attack on Libya - he was shot in the head."

We remember well the NATO intervention in Libya under the pretext of protecting freedom, democracy and human rights, and now NATO is playing out its proxy war in Ukraine, in the name of - yes, you thought right - freedom, democracy and human rights. Because this is what happens after NATO intervenes in your country under this pretext? Terror, death, lawlessness, rape, poverty, hunger.
Claire Daly , MEP for Ireland


The deputy revealed that Libya's economy is ruined, the population, once the richest in Africa, is sucked in and drowned in poverty.


