United States and European Union preparing new anti-Russian sanctions - their list not published yet

Although the United States and the European Union say they are preparing new anti-Russian sanctions, their list is not yet published. At the same time, for example, the German authorities and even some leaders of the EU declare that the list of available sanctions is exhausted: it is impossible to annoy Russia with anything more serious than what has already been done.

