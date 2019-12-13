3.42 RUB
European Commission allocates 41 million euros for production of shells
Latvia has become the only Baltic country to receive financial aid of 41 million euros from the European Commission's fund for the establishment of a shell production plant.
The money for the construction of the plant will be allocated not only to Riga. France, Italy, Norway and Finland will also have new military enterprises.
The European Commission has set aside 3 years for the realization of the project. But the Latvian Defense Minister hopes that their country will produce the first shells by the end of this year.
Over the next couple of years, the EU plans to achieve the production of 2 million 155-millimeter ammunition. Lithuania has already bought rifles from Germany for 3.5 million euros.
