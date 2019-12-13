European Commission allocates 41 million euros for production of shells

Latvia has become the only Baltic country to receive financial aid of 41 million euros from the European Commission's fund for the establishment of a shell production plant.

The money for the construction of the plant will be allocated not only to Riga. France, Italy, Norway and Finland will also have new military enterprises.

The European Commission has set aside 3 years for the realization of the project. But the Latvian Defense Minister hopes that their country will produce the first shells by the end of this year.