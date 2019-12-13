Europe hits new records - gas prices reaches $1150

The price of gas in Europe surged to almost 11% and reached $1150 per thousand cubic meters. This is evidenced by the data of the London Stock Exchange, reported RIA Novosti.



The December futures price on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $1150.2. Thus, the final gas price increase for the day has made 10.9%. The estimated gas price for the previous trading day, November 11, was $1037 per thousand cubic meters.



At the beginning of spring the gas quotations were renewing their historical maximums for several days in a row due to the fear of ban on import of energy resources from the Russian Federation. The price record at $3892 per thousand cubic meters was recorded on March 7.



