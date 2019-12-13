3.42 RUB
Europe suffers from unprecedented rise in food prices
The problem of rising food prices is becoming one of the main issues for the authorities of the United Europe. On average, food prices have increased by 20 percent across the EU for two years now. Inflation on this scale has not been seen in the Old World since the days of post-war poverty.
The reasons for that are numerous and overlapping each other: the vagaries of the weather, the energy crisis and general economic problems. Governments have also chosen different ways to combat food inflation. For example, the Portuguese reduced taxes for agricultural producers.
French authorities, on the contrary, made the retail chains raise prices for non-food items and thus make food cheaper. So far, all this has had little effect.
