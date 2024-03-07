In the EU, the position of opponents of the European strategy to drag out the Ukrainian conflict is getting stronger. In the June elections, Euroskeptics are expected to come to the European Parliament. They will surely make up an influential faction or even dominate there. The desire to continue financially fueling the war is losing popularity. Voices of protest are heard even on European TV channels.

If you want to wage war there in Donbass, take your backpacks, your helmet and go, Mr. Nolo. Take Mrs. von der Leyen, Mr. Macron, and go to Donbass! It's easy to fight on TV! But there are dead people lying there. There were so-called Minsk Agreements, where they agreed on everything! But we didn't want to respect them! Now we pull out the checkbook. And there is no money for our farmers! There is no money for hospitals, where people die in intensive care every day! But we'll send billions to Kiev every month. I'm against it! I'm against sending the sons of France to die!