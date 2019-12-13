European Parliament rejects possibility of negotiations on Ukraine

The true interest of the West in fomenting the Ukrainian conflict has once again been confirmed by the European Parliament. European MPs rejected an amendment to a resolution on Ukraine calling for negotiations. The paragraph of the resolution, which stated that the European Parliament believes that "the victory of Ukraine is possible only through continuous and increasing supplies of all kinds of weapons," was proposed to be replaced with a call to the EU "to make efforts to ensure a cease-fire and negotiations. The parliamentarians spoke in favor of steadily pumping weapons into the Kiev regime.