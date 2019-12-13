Is Europe going to face revolution?

Huge losses are expected in European agriculture due to a record drought. The olive crop in the Spanish Cordoba could be halved, according to Europa Press. Losses may be up to 500 million euros. Rising prices on fertilizers, phytosanitary products and diesel fuel have a devastating effect on production.



Poland



In two weeks meat and milk may disappear in the country, warns the local publication. The reason is the high cost of gas, due to which a number of enterprises associated with the food industry have closed or limited production. As a consequence, the food industry began to experience a shortage of goods necessary for production, such as carbon dioxide. As a result, meat, dairy products and other products may disappear from the shelves of Polish stores in just two or three weeks, the publication summarizes. Also this year, gas prices are expected to increase 3 times and electricity prices more than 2.5 times.



Czech Republic



The energy crisis threatens very negative consequences for the political system of the Czech Republic and the entire European Union. This was the warning issued by the Czech Minister of Justice. "If the government does not solve the crisis in the energy sector, it will not stay here for long," said Pavel Blazek. The minister described the situation as the most dramatic since the 1989 Velvet Revolution.



