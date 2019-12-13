The media continue to discuss the incident during the visit of the German Chancellor to China. Xi Jinping refused to shake hands with Scholz. Compare it with the reports on the meeting of Belarus President with the Chinese leader. The difference in trust is evident.



Transformation of the European Union



The German chancellor's visit to China stirred up the entire Western world. Scholz went against the USA. A critical situation forced him to show independence in foreign policy. Germany is on the verge of deindustrialization and impoverishment. The largest enterprises are about to leave the country for a place where there are no problems with energy resources.



The European Union on the verge of cardinal transformation. Poland is actively shaping its center of power on the American foundation. Details in the "Screenshot" section.



Europe of different speeds



The European family is about to split. The German grandmother is gone, and the Brussels



sink of iniquity is going to divide the living space. The European Union is on the threshold of global transformation. New centers of power are already clearly visible, which are ready or, more precisely, very much want to play the first fiddle in the democracy theater. At which borders is the characteristic crunch of the European unity heard? And what is it: separatism or expression of will? I'm Andrey Sych, this is the "Screenshot" section. Let's figure it out.



Since its origin, the European Union had an internal distribution of roles. While France was in charge of the alliance policy in the South - the Mediterranean, Africa, and the Middle East, Germany dominated the Eastern Europe. All this time, the Paris-Berlin axis dominated the other members of the bloc and ensured the adoption of the key decisions. The allies were silent and dutifully performed, demonstrating unity exactly as long as subsidies were coming.



Yuri Shevtsov, political scientist:



Since 1991, the principle of bridging the gaps in levels of economic development between the underdeveloped countries and old Europe regions has been in effect in the European Union. Resources were pumped from rich countries to the underdeveloped Eastern European countries. Today, this principle in Europe is actually curtailed. Hidden and explicit subsidies from Brussels, that is, from old Europe to new Europe, have been reduced. And this, of course, increased the contradictions within the European Union.



Forced loyalty



Sadness and resentment overcame the European leaders standing by the dried up streams of abundance. The failure of Germany in the East, which resulted in a hot war in Ukraine, led to the destruction of an established structure. Akela missed his kill. Official Budapest began to self-determine or to show separatism - it depends on how you like it. We are more interested in the reaction of those looking for unity. The European Parliament approved a report calling for recognition of the risk of serious violations by Hungary of the EU's core values. It suddenly turned out that democracy there is not real, but in fact it is very reminiscent of "electoral autocracy." The Czech Minister for European Affairs, Mikulas Bek, told everyone in secret that he personally watched Comrade Orban buying new English half-boots.



Nikolai Buzin, Doctor of Military Sciences:



Today we witness a real geopolitical transformation of the modern world. Within the framework of this global process, there are components that are not particularly visible at first glance and are not particularly covered by the press, and specifically these are the moments of dissatisfaction by many states with the processes that are taking place either inside of them or in the European Union. Politicians ask themselves the question: why does the UK have the right to leave the European Union, but we do not? Why are we worse?



They decided to prevent the Hungarian Prime Minister from changing his shoes by banning the allocation of resources from the European budget for economic recovery. Warsaw smiled maliciously at this. Poland has been under the sanctions of Brussels for more than a year for changing the judicial system. Forcing loyalty is estimated at 35 billion euros. A hungry hyena does not sit idle. A half-empty bowl has long excited the mind and prompted action. A country with a broken pipe and a limp influence was chosen as the target for the attack.



Waldemar Herdt, former member of the Bundestag:



Milking the European Union on subsidies is over, huge infrastructure projects are almost finished. They understand that they will not get more money out of the European Union, and therefore they are preparing a beautiful Polish retreat. To do this, you need to quarrel with Germany, this can be one of the many excuses to leave the European Union.



Narnia of Pilsudski



Europe of different speeds with a core and periphery began to take shape territorially. The White House is betting on Warsaw's leadership in Eastern Europe, fueling its ambitions and dreams of Piłsudski’s Narnia They make a hub of liquefied gas from Poland. The molecules of democracy are planted on a voluntary-compulsory basis. GIPL gas pipeline has already been successfully tested at full capacity. Andrzej Duda immediately promised to warm up North Macedonia and everyone who is ready to bend the knee. The Polish pressure has exacerbated the contradictions between France and Germany, which are unable to resist the transformation of the European Union. Even the pompously announced "summit" of Scholz and Macron to resolve the key issues eventually turned into a business lunch. The sworn friends were breaking into smiles, while keeping their hands in the pockets.



