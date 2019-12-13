EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

European Court of Human Rights demands that Poland and Latvia took care of refugees

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on August 25 that Poland and Latvia must provide refugees from the Middle East, stuck on the border with Belarus, with shelter, clothing and medical care. If possible, temporary housing should be provided. A three-week period is allocated to solve the problem. However, no reaction has been received so far from Warsaw and Riga, the violators of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All