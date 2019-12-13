3.41 RUB
European Court of Human Rights demands that Poland and Latvia took care of refugees
The European Court of Human Rights ruled on August 25 that Poland and Latvia must provide refugees from the Middle East, stuck on the border with Belarus, with shelter, clothing and medical care. If possible, temporary housing should be provided. A three-week period is allocated to solve the problem. However, no reaction has been received so far from Warsaw and Riga, the violators of the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.
