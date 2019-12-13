EU to carry out self-destruction and self-devastation at its own expense

The conflict in the Middle East has pushed Ukraine off the world agenda, but there are still weak attempts by some countries to help. The government of Denmark announced that it will transfer to Kiev the military equipment for half a billion euros. Washington is also trying to support Ukraine. The United States is allocating 150 million dollars: the package will include air defense systems and anti-tank weapons. However, the problem of Congress approving new allocations for military supplies to Kiev remains unsolved: the new speaker of the lower house is a strong opponent of such spending, as well as other Republicans.