EU to carry out self-destruction and self-devastation at its own expense
The conflict in the Middle East has pushed Ukraine off the world agenda, but there are still weak attempts by some countries to help. The government of Denmark announced that it will transfer to Kiev the military equipment for half a billion euros. Washington is also trying to support Ukraine. The United States is allocating 150 million dollars: the package will include air defense systems and anti-tank weapons. However, the problem of Congress approving new allocations for military supplies to Kiev remains unsolved: the new speaker of the lower house is a strong opponent of such spending, as well as other Republicans.
"The Washington Post reports that the White House has found a way out of the situation: the burden of spending on the Ukrainian conflict is ready to be shifted to European partners. Already last summer, Americans provided only half of the supplies and expenses. By 2025, their participation will be reduced to 10%, while Europe will bear the remaining almost 90% of expenditures. Thus, the European Union will be self-destructing and self-destroying at its own expense. However, the Washington Post, of course, calls it spending on the defense of democratic values.
