For several years now, the European Union has been tightening the laws governing asylum. On November 8, it was exactly one year since desperate people had kneeled at the Polish border and asked for help. The humanists responded by firing stun grenades and water cannons with chemical mixtures at crowds of women, children and the elderly. The Belarusian route was only a drop in the ocean. This year, the European Union Agency for External Border Security Frontex has recorded a significant increase in migration flows.



Hungry migrants are storming the European border. Nearly 300,000 attempts have been recorded. If we compare it with 2021, when European bureaucrats were rolling their eyes and pointing their fingers in the direction of the Belarusian border, we can see a 70% increase. The main routes are now the Central Mediterranean and the Western Balkans. Europeans, driven into total austerity mode, look on with horror at what is happening. The situation is aggravated by predictions that with the onset of cold weather there should be an influx of refugees from Ukraine, who are guaranteed to have no heating season.



The grain deal began had no effect on the world's poorest regions. Putin and Erdogan spoke openly and frankly about the fact that the grain is not exported to Africa, it is deposited in the European Union. Only 2 out of 87 loaded ships reached the needy.



Polish farmers are panicked by the falling prices of their products because of the influx of Ukrainian grain. According to local cooperatives, about 80% of the grain that is now exported from Ukraine goes through Poland, and some of it gets to the local markets. Meanwhile, according to UNICEF, 730 children died in U.N. famine relief centers in Somalia between January and July 2022.



Experts suggest that famine will hit the region in December. Amid malnutrition, children are more likely to be infected with various viruses. In recent months, 13 cases of measles have been reported. Nearly 80% are children under the age of five. World food hunger is intensified by the criminal use of sanction mechanisms.



Valentin Rybakov, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations:



“I would like to address those who develop and implement these sanctions. You deprive people of their basic right - the right to life. Sooner or later you will be simply swept away either by your own people, or by millions of those who will come to you from the countries you are destroying today. These people will come to you not for mythical human rights as you understand them, but for a piece of bread, to feed their families and their children. And you, I think, will go down in history not as politicians, but as criminals and serial killers.”



Thousands of people risk their lives in desperation in the hope of finding help and compassion in a well-fed Europe. At the border they are met by the stalwarts of democratic values and humanism. Some 2,000 people tried to get from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla. More than 27 people were killed. Civilized Europe, with its human rights, is diligently fending off the problems it initiated . Over the past five years, the British government has spent more than £1 billion on technology to detect migrants crossing the English Channel. Border agencies use drones to detect and recognize illegal vessels. Those who are not drowned face six months in prison.



