EU introduces severe restrictions on tourist visas for Russians

The EU imposes strict restrictions on the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. This statement was made by Commissioner of the European Union for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson,



Ylva Johansson stated that the rules for issuing visas will be stricter next week. She also added that Russians, who are needed to enter the EU countries for family or humanitarian reasons, as well as Russian journalists, will still be able to visit them.



On September 9, the Council of the European Union decided to suspend the agreement on a simplified visa regime with Russia. However, starting from September 12, Schengen visas for Russians will become more expensive, and the process of obtaining them will take longer.



