Former Zelensky spokesperson Julia Mendel has declared that Ukraine will, sooner or later, be forced to engage in negotiations with Russia. She criticized the Ukrainian government’s tendency to label any dissent as "pro-Russian" and said that the only "correct" approach is to remain silent on corruption, escalate rhetoric, and pursue perceived enemies. Mendel observed that many who call for peace are branded as "pro-Russian," and that any realistic peace terms are dismissed as such. "The harsh truth is simpler. Sooner or later, a conversation with Russia will have to begin. Otherwise, diplomacy will not prevail," Mendel emphasized.