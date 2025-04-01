The ruling against French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, handed down by a Paris court, has sparked a significant reaction worldwide.

Le Pen was found guilty of misappropriation of European Parliament funds and sentenced to four years in prison (two of which are suspended), house arrest with an electronic bracelet, and a five-year ban on participating in elections, effectively ending her presidential ambitions for 2027.

Reactions from the U.S.

Donald Trump stated that the ruling confirms Vice President JD Vance's words about issues with democracy in Europe, comparing it to legal troubles faced by his father, Fred Trump, and suggesting political motivations behind the verdict.

“She is banned from participating in elections for five years, even though she is one of the leading candidates. This is reminiscent of our country. Very similar,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Elon Musk also weighed in, describing the decision as a "standard tactic of the radical left," which, unable to win elections, resorts to using the courts against opponents, predicting that support for Le Pen will increase.

The New York Times warned of possible protests in France, emphasizing that the verdict could provoke demonstrations and intensify accusations of bias in the country's judicial system.

Reactions in Europe

Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally party, labeled the ruling as the "execution of democracy."

Former Prime Minister of Moldova and leader of the opposition Liberal Democratic Party, Vlad Filat, published a satirical message on his Telegram channel criticizing President Maia Sandu and the ruling Action and Solidarity Party, calling the elections a farce and justice a tool for punishing opponents. "Suppressing the remnants during a hybrid war against voters and politicians with the dynamite of liberated justice is much more effective," Filat stated, using vivid expressions to describe what he believes are the authorities' methods for combating dissent.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook that "the court's decision in France clearly showed what 'liberal democracy' means: patriots can be removed at any cost—through judicial rulings, external interference, attempts at assassination; while pro-military Brussels figures are allowed to do anything—erase text messages about vaccine orders worth tens of billions of euros, steal mobile phones, engage in insider trading."

Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's League party and currently serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, called the decision of the French judges "a declaration of war from Brussels” and an attempt to undermine democracy, likening it to recent events in Romania, where Călin Georgescu was disqualified from participating in the presidential elections.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán expressed support for Marine Le Pen, stating "Je suis Marine" (I am Marine) on his social media account.

The British newspaper The Telegraph suggested that the ruling would increase distrust in the courts among both the right and left. Bloomberg noted that "this decision threatens a power vacuum within French far-right circles."

Reactions in Russia

In Russia, the Paris court's verdict is perceived as evidence of the decline of Western democracy.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the President of Russia, called the ruling "a violation of democratic norms," but clarified that Russia does not interfere in France's internal affairs.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova referred to Le Pen's verdict as "the agony of liberal democracy." She stated that the ruling handed down to the French politician for misusing funds allocated for parliamentary assistants, which includes a four-year prison term and a five-year ban on holding elective office, demonstrates the decline of liberal Western values.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, suggested that “France might follow Romania's path in terms of the 'cleaning of the political field' from candidates unwanted by globalists.”