Exercises Involving NATO Troops Begins in Latvia
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Comprehensive national defense exercises involving NATO have begun in Latvia. A total of 12,000 troops will be involved, including from Canada, the United States, Estonia, and Lithuania.
The Latvian Ministry of Defense announced that active movement of military equipment on public roads, military aviation flights, including low-altitude flights, and live-fire exercises at training grounds are planned throughout the country.