Washington's attacks on Iran seek to weaken Tehran and force it to sign an agreement. Anna Velikaya, a political scientist and senior researcher at the IMEMO RAS, shared her opinion on the underlying causes of the conflict.

"The US certainly wants to destroy Iranian statehood," she said. "It doesn't matter to them that there are 90 million civilians there. The US wants the country that dared to challenge them back during the Iranian Revolution of 1979 to be either governable or destroyed. They failed to achieve a governable Iran, failed to bring the opposition onto the streets, and that's why we're seeing what's happening now. Essentially, the US has contributed to the strengthening of the global axis of resistance, because critical thinkers see who the Americans are, what they're capable of, how they've suffered millions of casualties, and how their policies are leading to millions of refugees."