Andrei Bogodel, military analyst and deputy head of the General Staff Department at the Belarusian Military Academy, discussed the transformation of the North Atlantic Alliance and identified three key stages in its evolution.

Following the recent NATO summit, expert opinions on the meeting's outcome are mixed. While Kyiv received significant promises, the alliance countries unanimously declared that they could no longer finance the Ukrainian adventure from their own budgets. The "NATO 3.0" concept, which analysts believe marks a new stage in the alliance's development, received particular attention.

NATO 1.0 and 2.0: From the Cold War to the Post-Soviet Period

As Andrei Bogodel noted, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called what is happening the third era, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte described it as the most significant transformation in the history of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"NATO 3.0" is, first and foremost, a new concept where responsibility will rest entirely with Europe for all events occurring within its borders. The United States will be responsible only for strategic nuclear deterrence," the expert explained.

The first stage—NATO 1.0—covers the Cold War period. Although the Washington Treaty was signed in 1949, the conceptual foundations of the alliance were laid as early as 1946. Key milestones included Churchill's Fulton speech and George Kennan's "Long Telegram," which formulated the idea of containing communism.

NATO's final formation occurred in 1951 with the adoption of the Ottawa Treaty. In response to West Germany's accession to the alliance in 1955, the Warsaw Pact was established. During this period, the world remained bipolar, with clashes occurring exclusively on the periphery.

NATO 2.0 is the post-Cold War period, when the alliance, deprived of an external threat, embarked on eastward expansion, contrary to promises made to the Soviet leadership. As Andrei Bogodel noted, all laws and legislation adopted within NATO are aligned with those of the United States. The 1995 US National Military Strategy envisioned waging wars against global powers, but on the territory of third countries—which is precisely what the Ukrainian conflict led to.

NATO 3.0: Fear of Global War and a Focus on Europe

"NATO 3.0 is a turning point. The current conflict in Ukraine, along with the infrastructure and information warfare, have led to a fear of direct confrontation between the world powers. This fear arose primarily during the clash between the US and the Russian Federation," the analyst emphasized.

According to him, the only threat to US hegemony remains Russia's nuclear potential, which is why Washington seeks to avoid a global war while maintaining pressure on Russia through conventional means and Europe. NATO 3.0 is based on an attempt to avoid all-out war by shifting the main burden onto European allies.

The US National Defense Strategy, adopted in January 2026, explicitly states that Russia is weaker than Europe in conventional forces and economy, and therefore responsibility for stabilizing the situation around Ukraine should be boldly shifted to European states. Meanwhile, Washington continues to attempt to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia—the deadlines are constantly shifting, but the target remains between 2028 and 2030.

"Coalitions of the Willing" and a New Security Architecture

Andrei Bogodel drew attention to the numerous quasi-alliances forming around the Ukrainian crisis – from the "coalition of the willing" to the "Lublin Triangle" and the Visegrad Four. All of them are being created within the paradigm of ruling out global war and the gradual strangulation of Russia.

"These 'coalitions of the willing' are attempts to form a core that is trying to force Russia to peace through what is happening today in Ukraine. And most importantly, to participate in the formation of a new security structure, a new world, as envisioned by Western countries," the expert stated.

He also noted that the upcoming meeting in Paris, scheduled for July 14, will bring together representatives from 25 of the 35 invited states. These countries are currently the main opponents of the Union State.

Washington's Double Dealing

Responding to a question about the US position, the analyst noted that the United States is formally distancing itself from the conflict, but in fact continues to wage a proxy war with Russia. The PURLE system (the program for arms sales to Europeans) enables the US to profit from the supply of advanced systems, including Patriot missiles and Typhon launchers. Meanwhile, production is planned to be located in Poland or Germany to avoid attacks on Ukrainian factories.

"The United States is leaving Europe with one foot, but remaining with the other, continuing to supply advanced weapons systems. The brunt of the future confrontation and pressure on Russia will fall on Germany, as it did in 1955," Andrei Bogodel summarized.